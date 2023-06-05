Wasserman is closing in on a deal to acquire Brillstein Entertainment Partners, TheWrap has learned.

A source tells TheWrap that the two parties, who have been negotiating for months, could close a potential deal within the next 30 days or not at all. Representatives for Wasserman and Brillstein did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment.

Bernie Brillstein founded the talent management firm in 1969 and formed a television production company with Brad Grey in 1986 known as Brillstein-Grey Entertainment. Grey, who died in 2017, would later leave the company to become the head of Paramount Pictures.

BEP’s clients have included Brad Pitt, Brendan Fraser, Florence Pugh, Cole Hauser, Adam Sandler, Kaley Cuoco, Robe Lowe and Sarah Michelle Gellar, among others. Its television producing credits have included “The Sopranos,” Disney+’s “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” and Apple TV+’s “Central Park.”

BEP began exploring a sale in February, Deadline reported, with Wasserman identified as a frontrunner at the time.

Casey Wasserman, who is the grandson of media mogul Lew Wasserman, founded the Los Angeles-based sports marketing and talent management company in 1998.

In 2021, the firm launched Wasserman Music after completing a year-long negotiation to acquire Paradigm Talent Agency’s music assets. Its roster of artists included Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Kenny Chesney, Dave Matthews Band, Janelle Monáe, Kacey Musgraves, Ed Sheeran, Lorde, Brandi Carlile, Run the Jewels and more.

News of the ongoing negotiations was first reported by Puck.