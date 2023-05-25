AMC Networks’ co-heads of scripted development Emma Miller and Carrie Gillogly have exited their roles to join Netflix.

“Emma and Carrie are talented executives, great friends, and trusted colleagues who made meaningful contributions to our original programming group for many years,” an AMC spokesperson told TheWrap. “We are their biggest fans and are rooting for them as they move on to pursue new opportunities.”

The pair were promoted to the co-head roles in fall 2020, reporting to AMC’s executive vice president of scripted programming Ben Davis, who continues to run the group under Dan McDermott.

Miller has already joined Netflix as its director of overall deals and series for the U.S. and Canada, while Gillogly is set to join as director of drama series in the U.S. and Canada. Miller reports to vice president of overall deals and series Nne Ebong and Gillogly will report to vice president of drama series Jinny Howe.

AMC Networks, which is best known for “The Walking Dead” franchise and shows like Anne Rice’s “Interview With the Vampire” and “Mayfair Witches,” has a number of upcoming projects, including “Parish,” “Monsieur Spade” and “Orphan Black: Echoes.”

A new “Walking Dead” spin-off series, “The Walking Dead: Dead City,” starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, will air in June followed by “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon,” led by Norman Reedus, later this year. An untitled “The Walking Dead” spinoff centering on Andrew Lincoln’s Rick and Danai Gurira’s Michonne was also announced during the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in January, which at the time was expected to air in 2024. The eighth and final season of “Fear the Walking Dead” premiered on May 14.

AMC Studios also recently produced “Silo” for Apple TV+.