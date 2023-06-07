UTA signs Gamesquare

UTA signs GameSquare

UTA Signs Esports Company GameSquare | Exclusive

by | June 7, 2023 @ 9:51 AM

The talent agency, which already represents FaZe Clan, is expanding its reach in the growing field of game-based media

United Talent Agency signed GameSquare, an international gaming and esports digital media company, in a deal under which it will exclusively handle the company’s brand partnerships.

GameSquare’s properties include esports organization Complexity Gaming, production studio Fourth Frame Studios, digital advertising consultancy Frankly Media and streaming data analytics platform Stream Hatchet. This diverse portfolio provides GameSquare reach across the gaming, pop culture, and web3 spaces.

Robert Carnevale

Robert has covered the technology and entertainment sectors for nearly a decade. He's written for Wired and Tom's Guide as well as served as the news editor for Windows Central. He's also the author of Earth: Game of the Year Edition and Cold War 2395, two science fiction novels that have set the bar for what he's willing to constructively contribute to the world. | Contact: robert.carnevale@thewrap.com

