UTA Signs Esports Company GameSquare | Exclusive

The talent agency, which already represents FaZe Clan, is expanding its reach in the growing field of game-based media

United Talent Agency signed GameSquare, an international gaming and esports digital media company, in a deal under which it will exclusively handle the company’s brand partnerships.

”Partnering with UTA continues momentum for GameSquare as a global gaming and media powerhouse,” said Justin Kenna, CEO at GameSquare. “UTA’s depth of experience in sports and entertainment paired with GameSquare’s vast network of capabilities and intimate knowledge of youth culture create synergies to help brands connect with the more than 3 billion gamers worldwide.”

UTA’s esports practice started in 2018 at a relatively early stage in the industry’s development. It has a large stable of influencers and content creators under its umbrella, including popular fighting game personality Maximilian_DOOD and live streamer Pokimane. UTA also represents major gaming entities such as FaZe Clan, an esports and entertainment organization.

“We’re thrilled to be working with GameSquare on all brand partnership opportunities,” said Damon Lau, head of gaming and esports at UTA. “GameSquare, with its strong portfolio of assets and services, is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing global demand for esports and gaming-related services. UTA will be an essential partner, and we’ll tap into our depth of experience in the industry and connect them to those in the entertainment world.”

By signing GameSquare, UTA could extend its reach to the media company’s 500 million-plus combined social following and talent network, which the esports company has built to grab the attention of gamers and young consumers.