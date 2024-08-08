Disney, Fortnite Set D23 Live Showcase to Reveal Game Updates After $1.5 Billion Investment

Disney Parks, Experiences and Products chairman Josh D’Amaro is sharing big game news this weekend — and players can get a special back bling for tuning in

Epic Games

Now that Fortnite has wrapped its “Pirates of the Caribbean” quest line collaboration, Epic is already planning its next Disney crossover as Chapter 5, Season 3 comes to an end.

The companies announced Thursday that D23 will be doing an exclusive Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase live in Fortnite this weekend. On Saturday, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products chairman Josh D’Amaro will be revealing some game-changing news — with a few special guests, to boot.

Plus, Battle Royale players who participate in the live stream for at least 10 minutes will score XP and a Peelverine Plush Back Bling, which will hit lockers in September (fear not, a rewatch will be available on a loop until Aug. 16).

This weekend’s Disney Horizons Live presentation could potentially mark the largest update from Epic since the Walt Disney Company invested $1.5 billion in the video game developer in February. At the time, they promised a “Disney universe” in the free-to-play game, along with additional inclusions of existing IP.

Characters already featured in the game include Captain Jack Sparrow, Jack Skellington, Peter Griffin, Black Widow, Deadpool and Wolverine, as well as many other entries from Marvel, “Star Wars,” “Futurama” and much more. There have also been notable collaborations with Lego, “Halloween,” “Fallout,” “Dragon Ball Z,” “Fall Guys,” “Teen Titans,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” “Rick & Morty,” Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga, just to name a few.

The D23 news coincides with the end of Chapter 5, Season 3 — Wrecked, on Aug. 15. The next season will then tentatively begin on Aug. 16. The Horizons live stream will begin shortly after 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, Aug. 10, with island code 7908-6413-2516.

Oh, and don’t forget to thank your bus driver.

