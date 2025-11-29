Quentin Tarantino Brings ‘Kill Bill’ to Fortnite With Uma Thurman and ‘Yuki’s Revenge’ | Video

Once upon a time in Hollywood… Quentin Tarantino and Uma Thurman reunited to finally bring “The Lost Chapter” to life in Fortnite, 22 years after the “Kill Bill” movies first hit theaters.

Tied to Saturday’s launch of Chapter Seven: Pacific Break, Epic Games threw a red carpet premiere at the filmmaker’s Vista Theatre in Los Angeles last week, complete with an early screening of “Yuki’s Revenge” and a PG version of the p—y wagon from the movies.

As Tarantino noted in a Q&A at the event, the story of Yuki getting vengeance for her twin sister Gogo Yubari was included in initial drafts of “Kill Bill.” While the director was forced to cut the scene entirely for the live-action films due to logistics, the script fit perfectly for the game’s new Hollywood-themed Battle Royale season — and it’s now canon thanks to Epic’s Unreal Engine and some state-of-the-art filming techniques.

“Bringing this into Fortnite sounded cool and felt like a wonderful fit for the game world and the characters. I was waiting for when the time was right, and Fortnite was right — something cinematic inside a much bigger world,” Tarantino said after directing the animated short.

Play video

Players will be able to watch “The Lost Chapter: Yuki’s Revenge” in Discover starting Sunday at 2 p.m. ET before it joins the extended cut of “Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair” in theaters this coming weekend.

Additionally, last week’s after party included advanced access to Battlewood, customizable swag, commemorative movie posters and even performances from Lil Tecca and DJ Benny Blanco.

“Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair” hits theaters on Dec. 5.