‘Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair’ Trailer Reveals Quentin Tarantino’s 4-Hour Epic

The film will include a never-before-seen animated sequence

Jacob Bryant

The first trailer for “Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair” has finally dropped, revealing Quentin Tarantino’s epic four-hour cut of his two-part “Kill Bill” feature film opus. The movie is coming to theaters nationwide for the very first time on Dec. 5, 2025.

“I wrote and directed it as one movie—and I’m so glad to give the fans the chance to see it as one movie,” Tarantino said in a statement when the film was announced. “The best way to see ‘Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair’ is at a movie theater in Glorious 70mm or 35mm. Blood and guts on a big screen in all its glory!”

“Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair” removes the cliffhanger ending from Vol. 1 and the recap that began Vol. 2, combining both into one film — as Tarantino originally intended. New to this theatrical release will be a never-before-seen, 7½-minute animated sequence.

Tarantino has screened this four-hour version at his New Beverly theater in Los Angeles over the years, but fans outside the California metropolis have long clamored to be able to see it. Now is their chance.

“Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair” also stars Lucy Liu, Vivica A. Fox, Michael Madsen, Daryl Hannah, Gordon Liu, Michael Parks and David Carradine as “Bill.” The film releases in theaters on Dec. 5, 2025.

Jacob Bryant

Jacob Bryant is an Audience Writer for TheWrap. He has been covering the entertainment industry since 2015. Before joining The Wrap in 2024, he was a web editor for Variety and worked at Ranker helping to grow the site’s entertainment coverage.

