The 8 Best New Movies and Shows to Stream This Weekend on Netflix, Hulu and More

Netflix has one of the biggest historical TV dramas of the year premiering this week, as well as the long-awaited streaming debut of “The Shape of Water” and “Pan’s Labyrinth” director Guillermo del Toro’s new film. Netflix is not the only streaming service that has the latest offering from a contemporary Hollywood auteur premiering this week, either, as Apple TV is also set to unveil on Friday the newest television show from “Breaking Bad” creator Vince Gilligan. Elsewhere, Peacock has a special TV treat in store for “Wicked” fans.

Here are the eight best new movies and shows you can stream this weekend.

“All’s Fair” (Disney/Ser Baffo) “All’s Fair” Season 1 (Hulu) This one may be stretching the definition of “best” a bit, but it is certainly one of this week’s most high-profile premieres, at least. “All’s Fair,” the new Hulu original series from creator Ryan Murphy, has received overwhelmingly bad reviews and been labeled by some as Murphy’s worst TV offering to date. Set in the world of high-power lawyers, the series follows the members of an all-female law firm in Los Angeles. Its star-studded cast includes Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, Kim Kardashian, Sarah Paulson, Teyana Taylor and Niecy Nash. Whether you need a new hate-watch or just genuinely enjoy Murphy’s modern brand of camp, “All’s Fair” may be worth checking out this weekend. Its first three episodes are all streaming now on Hulu. Its remaining installments are set to premiere one at a time every Tuesday through Dec. 9.

“Crutch” (JoJo Whilden/Paramount+) “Crutch” Season 1 (Paramount+) Here’s one new, low-stakes comedy offering that has flown a bit under the radar this week. A spin-off of the CBS comedy “The Neighborhood,” “Crutch” follows its eponymous character (Tracy Morgan), a brash Harlem shop owner, whose life is disrupted when his son and daughter move back in with him. An exciting proposition for fans of both Morgan and “The Neighborhood,” the series’ ensemble cast also includes Jermaine Fowler, Kecia Lewis, Adrianna Mitchell, Adrian Martinez, Finn Maloney and Braxton Paul. Even better, its entire first season is available to stream now on Paramount+.

Dwayne Johnson in “The Smashing Machine” (A24) “The Smashing Machine” (2025) Over a month after it hit theaters, director Benny Safdie’s “The Smashing Machine” is available as of this week to rent and buy on demand. Inspired by a 2002 documentary of the same name, the film explores the life and career of amateur wrestler and MMA fighter Mark Kerr (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson), as well as his relationship with girlfriend Dawn Staples (Emily Blunt). “The Smashing Machine” received mostly positive reviews from critics, with particular praise being heaped upon Johnson’s against-type star performance in it, but it didn’t do much to light up the box office in early October. Now, though, you have the chance to check it out yourself this weekend from the comfort of your own home.

“All Her Fault” (Sarah Enticknap/Peacock) “All Her Fault” (Peacock) “Succession” star Sarah Snook makes her TV return this week in “All Her Fault.” Based on a novel by Andrea Mara, the series comes from creator Megan Gallagher and stars Snook as Marissa Irvine, whose trip to pick up her son from his first playdate takes a nightmarish turn when the woman who greets her tells her he is not there and that she has never heard of him. As an investigation begins into her son’s disappearance, secrets of Marissa’s life are revealed and her family’s seemingly perfect facade is torn down. All eight of the mystery thriller series’ episodes premiered Thursday on Peacock, which means you’re free to binge all of “All Her Fault” this weekend.

“Death by Lightning” (Larry Horricks/Netflix) “Death by Lightning” (Netflix) An oft-forgotten chapter of American history is brought to life in radical new fashion in “Death by Lightning.” Produced by “Game of Thrones” writers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss and created by Mike Makowsky, the new Netflix limited series explores the presidency of James A. Garfield (Michael Shannon), as well as the events preceding and following his assassination at the hands of Charles J. Guiteau (“Succession” star Matthew Macfadyen). Directed entirely by “Gaslit” and “Captain Fantastic” filmmaker Matt Ross, “Death by Lightning” is a prestige TV series that actually explores a moment in time that has not been extensively charted onscreen before, which should make it an intriguing title for fans of the historical drama genre. In addition to Shannon and Macfadyen, its sprawling ensemble cast includes Betty Gilpin, Nick Offerman, Bradley Whitford and Shea Whigham. All four of its episodes premiered Thursday on Netflix.

“Wicked: One Wonderful Night” (Griffin Nagel/NBC) “Wicked: One Wonderful Night” (Peacock) The theatrical release of “Wicked: For Good” may still be several weeks away, but fans of both the original Broadway musical and its two-part, big-screen adaptation have “Wicked: One Wonderful Night” to look forward to this week. A two-hour musical TV event, the special was filmed in October at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. It features “Wicked” cast members Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jeff Goldblum and others performing songs from both 2024’s “Wicked” and this fall’s “Wicked: For Good” in front of an Emerald City-inspired set and accompanied by a 37-piece live orchestra. “Wicked: One Wonderful Night” premieres Thursday night on NBC, but it will be available to stream starting Friday on Peacock. For any die-hard “Wicked” fans out there, it’s a musical special they will not want to miss this weekend.

“Frankenstein” (Ken Woroner/Netflix) “Frankenstein” (Netflix) Several weeks after it received a very limited theatrical release, Guillermo del Toro’s “Frankenstein” is set to premiere globally on Netflix this Friday. Based on Mary Shelley’s influential 1818 horror novel of the same name, the film follows Victor Frankenstein (Oscar Isaac), a narcissistic scientist obsessed with defying death, who creates new life in his Creature (Jacob Elordi), a new being made of body parts stolen from other, dead human beings. The film has largely received positive reviews from critics, and for good reason. Del Toro’s latest cinematic effort is a striking, visually imaginative take on Shelley’s classic tale — one that makes the enduring relevance of “Frankenstein” clear while also using it to explore themes of self-worth and identity in new, exciting ways. It’s a must-see and, therefore, a necessary addition to every Netflix subscriber’s watchlist this weekend.