Ex-Meta Executive, CNN Anchor Campbell Brown Launches Forum AI With $3 Million in Funding

Former Meta executives Campbell Brown and Robbie Goldfarb have launched Forum AI, a new company that will evaluate how artificial intelligence models handle complex and nuanced topics such as politics, foreign affairs and mental health.

Forum AI will tap into world-leading experts, such as former cabinet secretaries, economists, healthcare professionals and foreign policy specialists, to evaluate for bias, missing context and appropriate tone while providing clear, independent feedback that can help other companies improve reliability and trust.

When systematic gaps appear across models, or major news breaks, experts will also provide real-time analysis to offer critical context, such as an economist seeing historical patterns in market movements or a foreign policy specialist seeing regional dynamics in diplomatic developments.

“AI is already shaping how people understand the world,” Brown, who previously served as head of Facebook News as well as an anchor for CNN, said in a Tuesday statement. “We built Forum AI to make sure these systems reflect human expert judgment, not just statistical accuracy.”

Experts involved with Forum AI will include Larry Summers, Kevin McCarthy, Fareed Zakaria, Scott Jennings, Niall Ferguson, Salena Zito, Dr. Jordan Shlain, Iván Duque Márquez and Vuk Jeremić, among others.

Institutional partners include the Mount Sinai Health System, Stanford Institute for Human-Centered AI, the Manhattan Institute and the Atlantic Council.

Forum AI has already raised a $3 million seed round led by Lerer Hippeau, with investment from Perplexity AI’s venture fund.