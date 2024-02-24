Prestige Apple TV+ science-fiction series “Foundation” is facing behind-the-scenes shakeups, including line producer Laurie Borg being replaced by Doug Moreno and the series’ executive producer Bill Bost moving to Czech Republic capital Prague to oversee the rest of Season 3’s principal photography.

Showrunner and cocreator David S. Goyer is set to continue writing and executive producing for the series from Los Angeles. The decision was made “after careful consideration and discussions with Producers,” according to Skydance. He’s also stepping back from his role directing the remaining portions of “Foundation” as it films in and around Prague, Warsaw, Krakow, Lublin and Katowice.

Efforts are underway to find a replacement director or directors, though the show is not shot chronologically, so it remains unclear whether there will remain episodes with Goyer credited as sole director. He previously directed three “Foundation” episodes and has said that he has mapped out the series for eight seasons, while acknowledging that he could adjust the story if the show isn’t given that many episodes.

Approximately half of the show’s third season was filmed before last year’s dual writers’ and actors’ strikes. The show is scheduled to resume filming on March 6.

“Laurie Borg and Production have decided to part ways,” Skydance said in a statement. “Producers would like to extend our appreciation to Laurie for his dedicated contributions to the show, and wish him well with his future endeavors. Starting today, Doug Moreno will be stepping into the role of line producer.”

Skydance’s Bost has worked on “Foundation” since its development.

The show was set to resume production earlier this month, but was delayed due to budget disputes that contributed to its recent personnel changes, according to media reports. The budget has since been reduced.

Goyer previously shared his excitement for what’s to come with TheWrap.

“I think it’s our best season yet,” Goyer said. “It’s bonkers what happens in Season 3.”

Troy Kotsur joined the cast for the show’s next season earlier this week. “Foundation” also stars Lee Pace, Jared Harris, Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton, Terrence Mann, Isabella Laughland, Kulvinder Ghir, Ella-Rae Smith, Holt McCallany, Rachel House, Nimrat Kaur, Ben Daniels and Dimitri Leonidas.

“Foundation” is produced for Apple by Skydance Television and led by showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer, with Alex Graves, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Bill Bost and Robin Asimov also serving as executive producers.

The news was first reported by Deadline.