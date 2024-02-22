‘Foundation’ Season 3: Troy Kotsur Joins Cast as Preem Palver

Troy Kotsur has been cast in Season 3 of “Foundation.” This will mark the actor’s latest collaboration with Apple TV+ following his Best Supporting Actor win for 2021’s “CODA.”

Kotsur will portray Preem Palver, a crucial character introduced in Isaac Asimov’s 1952 novel “Second Foundation.”

When that book opens (spoilers ahead for a 71-year-old book) The Mule, a psychic warlord inspired by medieval figures like Atilla the Hun and Charlamagne, has taken control of huge galactic territory — including the Foundation itself. Consolidating his power, The Mule wants to destroy the legendary second Foundation and sets two top lieutenants to locate it.

During their search they encounter Preem Palver, an apparently simple space trader who has information that might help them. Only later is it revealed that Palver is actually the leader of the second Foundation, on his own quest to end The Mule’s nascent empire and restore the first Foundation, while also protecting the second Foundation’s secrecy.

How much of that ends up in “Foundation” Season 3 remains to be seen — the show has generally made sweeping changes to the source material. Palver is likely to be a central character regardless.

The award-winning actor previously starred as Frank, the Deaf fisherman father of a hearing daughter who wants to be a singer. In addition to Kotsur taking home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, the film won Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay. The star is only the second Deaf male actor to win the award as well as the second Dear performer overall to take home an Oscar.

On the film side, Kotsur has also starred in 2016’s “Wild Prairie Road,” 2013’s “No Ordinary Hero: The SuperDeafy Movie,” which he also directed, and 2007’s “The Number 23.”

As for television, Kotsur most recently appeared as himself in “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” He also starred in and developed Tusken sign language for the first season of “The Mandalorian.” The sign language was also used in “The Book of Boba Fett.”

Troy Kotsur is repped by Metric Talent Management, Independent Artist Group, Ziffren Brittenham LLP and Rosenfield Media Group PR.