John Krasinski Recruits Natalie Portman for a Treasure Hunt in First ‘Fountain of Youth’ Trailer

If you’ve been craving the feeling that Nicolas Cage’s “I’m gonna steal the Declaration of Independence” gave you back in “National Treasure,” John Krasinski might be able to give it back in the first trailer for “Fountain of Youth.”

The film centers on two estranged siblings, played by Krasinski and Natalie Portman, who team up — albeit a little begrudgingly in Portman’s case — to find the fabled Fountain of Youth. Per the official synopsis, “They must use their knowledge of history to follow clues on an epic adventure that will change their lives … and possibly lead to immortality.”

You can watch the trailer for Guy Ritchie’s new movie below.

The thing is, according to an ominous warning from Stanley Tucci’s character, “there’s a reason the fountain was hidden,” and Krasinski being able to find it will almost certainly cause problems.

Domhnall Gleeson, Eiza González, Arian Moayed, Laz Alonso and Carmen Ejogo also tag along for the adventure.

“Fountain of Youth” is directed by Guy Ritchie and written by James Vanderbilt. Hailing from Skydance Media, “Fountain of Youth” is produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger for Skydance, alongside Vinson Films (Tripp Vinson) and Vanderbilt’s Project X Entertainment (James Vanderbilt, William Sherak, Paul Neinstein), with Guy Ritchie, Ivan Atkinson and Jake Myers, and Radio Silence (Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, Chad Villella and Tara Farney) serving as executive producers.

“Fountain of Youth” begins streaming on Apple TV+ on May 23.