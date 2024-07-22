‘Fourth Wing’ TV Adaptation From Amazon MGM Studios Taps Moira Walley-Beckett as Showrunner, EP

Moira Walley-Beckett is joining Amazon MGM Studios’ “Fourth Wing” as showrunner and executive producer. Based on Rebecca Yarros’ fantasy book series “The Empyrean,” the series is set inside the brutal world of Basgiath War College, where there is only one rule: Graduate or Die.

The show follows 20-year-old protagonist Violet Sorrengail, who was always expected to live a quiet life but is sent on an entirely different path when her mother – a general in the military – orders her to join the hundreds of candidates striving to become the elite of Navarre: dragon riders.

Yarros’ Empyrean series has sold millions of copies to date, with a 6-figure print run that sold out in less than two weeks.

“Fourth Wing” recently celebrated 1 full year (52 consecutive weeks) on the New York Times bestseller list, with 120,000 books sold in its first three weeks and over 6 million in the English language alone.

Its sequel, “Iron Flame,” remains on the list consecutively since release in November 2023.

Walley-Beckett’s credits include the creator, showrunner and EP of Netflix/CBC drama “Anne with an E,” creator of the Starz limited series “Flesh and Bone,” and a writer and co-executive producer on the AMC series “Breaking Bad.”

In addition to Walley-Beckett, “Fourth Wing” will be executive produced by Michael B. Jordan and Outlier Society president Elizabeth Raposo and Entangled Publishing’s Liz Pelletier. Outlier Society executive vice president of television Stefano Agosto will co-executive produce.

Outlier, which has a first look film deal and exclusive television deal with Amazon MGM Studios, has previously collaborated with the tech giant on “Creed III.” Other projects in the works include “The Thomas Crown Affair,” “The Greatest,” “Victories Greater Than Death,” “T-Minus” and an adaptation of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow 6″ at Paramount Pictures with Chad Stahelski (“John Wick”) directing.

Walley-Beckett is repped by UTA; Yarros is repped by Grandview and The Fury Agency; Outlier Society by M88 and WME; Entangled Publishing by Independent Artist Group and Alliance Rights Agency.