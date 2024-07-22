John Oliver Mocks Bride-to-Be Spotted at RNC: ‘Most Cursed Bachelorette Party in Existence’

Plenty of brides choose to have their bachelorette parties be a destination trip, but not many choose the RNC in Milwaukee as that destination. One woman definitely did this year though, and John Oliver got a pretty big kick out of it on “Last Week Tonight.”

Returning Sunday night from almost a month on hiatus, the show mostly focused on the RNC, noting at the top of the show that they filmed on Saturday (the news of President Biden dropping out of the 2024 presidential race came on Sunday). And Oliver was quick to point out that the crowd, as usual, contained a significant number of “abject weirdos.”

He mocked those who wore bandages on their ears to match Donald Trump, Hulk Hogan and more, but no one caught Oliver’s eye more than a woman in the audience wearing a bride-to-be sash. According to the host, she was clearly having “the most cursed bachelorette party in existence.”

“It feels like she told her bridesmaids she wanted to see a bunch of d—s on stage, and they tragically misunderstood the assignment,” he joked. “Although, to be fair, if anything screams ‘last night of freedom,’ it is the Republican National Convention.”

From there, he launched straight into his main segment, picking apart the idea of “migrant crime” that most of the speakers went on and on about.

For what it’s worth though, Oliver did kind of hilariously predict that he would miss massive news by taping on Saturday. At the top of the show, he ran down all the things he missed while on hiatus, and felt certain he could miss more, even being back on the air.

“The news is moving so fast! We are taping on Saturday, and who knows where things will be by the time you actually watch this!” Oliver said.

President Biden announced he’d be dropping out of the race less than 24 hours later.

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” is now streaming on Max.