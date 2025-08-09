‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ Celebrates Gutfeld’s Fallon Interview as Start of a New Era: ‘Let’s Just All Get Along’ | Video

“Fox & Friends Weekend” celebrated Greg Gutfeld’s Thursday night appearance on “The Tonight Show” as the potential start of a new era where everyone can get along. They did so on Saturday morning by lambasting other media outlets for accusing Jimmy Fallon of lobbing “softball” questions at his fellow TV host.

“One person who’s not falling for communism is Greg Gutfeld. He broke the late night barrier on Thursday night and went and took a visit to Jimmy Fallon,” Charlie Hurt said atop the Fox News segment. “It worked and it was funny because it was two real people just sort of having a conversation and it wasn’t any of this stupid ideological nonsense that a lot of the late night shows have gotten into.”

“That’s why the media has melted down,” co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy then noted. The show went on to display four headlines about the bipartisan NBC sit-down interview — from The Independent, The Daily Beast, Deadline and The Cut. “It appears that the Left and the media wanted there to be some sort of battle. Like, Jimmy Fallon’s going to attack him or Greg’s going to attack Jimmy.”

“They were so disappointed,” Griff Jenkins agreed. “That’s why Gutfeld is the king of late night, because he understands what comedy was — funny stories, engaging.”

“It seems like he’s seeing what happened to Stephen Colbert,” Campos-Duffy said, referencing the “Late Show” cancellation. “This moment, people are exhausted of all the in-fighting. And they’re also seeing so many successes from Donald Trump and I think people just want to let it all go.”

“Greg Gutfeld is sort of like that perfect person, along with Jimmy, to sort of showcase that this is maybe a new era, ‘Let’s all just get along,’” she continued.

“Before 2016, before that very moment, the late night landscape wasn’t as political. It was when Trump came in that it changed and became hyper-liberal,” Jenkins noted, to which Campos-Duffy concluded: “Yep. There was a memo that went out.”