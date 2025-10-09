Fox Entertainment Global Adds Valerie Meraz as Content & Acquisitions Senior Vice President

Fox Entertainment Global has appointed Valerie Meraz as its senior vice president of content and acquisitions.

In her new role, Meraz will lead the overarching content acquisition strategy, including the sourcing, evaluation and negotiation of world-class content across all formats (scripted, unscripted, formats and film) for global distribution.

Meraz, who has experience as a media executive across premium pay cable, basic cable and digital-first platforms, has held senior leadership roles at WarnerMedia, Showtime and Turner Networks. She also has overseen the creator experience at Instagram, Twitch and TikTok.

“We are thrilled to welcome Valerie at such a pivotal moment for our global business,” Fox Entertainment Global president Prentiss Fraser said in a statement. “Her expertise in content strategy and acquisitions will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our catalog and deliver exceptional programming to partners worldwide.”

The latest hire comes after Fox Entertainment Global appointed Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Matt Hanna to oversee all sales in the U.S., Canada and Latin America, FX’s JJ Klein to the role of SVP, current for scripted entertainment and CBS Studios’ Brie Neimand as SVP, scripted development.

Bento Box Entertainment’s Dana Tafoya-Cameron was also promoted to executive vice president and head of the animation studio, while Netflix’s Michelle Huynh was appointed EVP of studio content operations.

Additionally, Allison Wallach and Hannah Pillemer lead unscripted entertainment and scripted entertainment, respectively, for Fox Entertainment Studios, serving alongside its president Fernando Szew.