Fox Entertainment Studios Sets First-Look Producing Deal With Maria Zuckerman

Fox Entertainment Studios has set a first-look producing deal with veteran producer and film executive Maria Zuckerman.

Under the multi-year deal, announced Wednesday, Zuckerman will develop and produce both scripted series and feature films as well as nonfiction projects taking form in documentaries and limited and ongoing series.

Zuckerman, who previously served as SVP of HBO films, will work closely with studio leadership to build a pipeline that aligns with Fox Entertainment Studio’s priorities, including prestige drama, genre diversification and IP-driven projects that can be the basis for franchises across linear, streaming and new digital formats.

Zuckerman’s producing credits include HBO’s “100 Foot Wave,” which won the 2025 Emmy Award for best documentary series, “Grey Gardens,” “Spencer,” “The Mauritanian,” “Nanny” and “Theatre Camp,” among others.

“Maria is one of the industry’s most dynamic creative forces — a producer with vision, discipline, impeccable instincts, and the deep talent relationships needed to bring exceptional stories to life,” Fox Entertainment Studios head of scripted Hannah Pillemer said in a statement. “She has a remarkable track record for identifying great storytellers and creating content that makes noise and shapes culture, which is exactly why she’s an ideal partner as we continue to expand Fox’s creative footprint.”

“Fox Entertainment Studios has a clear and ambitious vision for the future of storytelling,” Zuckerman said. “I’m thrilled to partner with Hannah and her team on premium, high-impact projects across formats that combine bold creative vision with broad audience appeal — and to do so in collaboration with a globally-minded studio that values both artistry and agility.”

Zuckerman worked at HBO for nearly two decades before rising to SVP of HBO films, and also served as president of Topic Studios, where she drove the brand to prestige projects that earned honors across the Oscars, Emmys, Golden Globes and Sundance. She is a member of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, the PGA and BAFTA.

The deal comes as Fox Entertainment Studios makes pushes across its programming slate, including inking a first-look deal with HarperCollins spanning film, TV and literature as well as acquiring the audio storytelling hub Meet Cute.