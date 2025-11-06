Fox Entertainment Unscripted EVP Yasmin Rawji to Exit

Fox Entertainment executive vice president of unscripted television Yasmin Rawji is set to exit the company at the end of January, TheWrap has learned.

Rawji, who first joined the company in 2017 as director of alternative programming, was promoted to VP the following year and SVP in 2021. She was promoted to EVP in 2022 after Allison Wallach landed the top unscripted job and alternative head Rob Wade was named Fox Entertainment CEO.

Fox would restructure its leadership last March, appointing Michael Thorn as president of Fox Television Network. Thorn has overseen scripted and unscripted television, with Rawji reporting directly to him.

“For eight years, Yasmin has been an invaluable member of the Fox family, an accomplished executive whose creative instincts have elevated everything she’s touched,” Thorn said in a statement. “Yasmin has been a driving force behind many of our biggest unscripted hits and she will be deeply missed.”

Rawji has been responsible for the development and production of Fox’s reality slate and has collaborated with Fox Alternative Entertainment and its International Unscripted Format Fund to identify IP for the global market.

Her credits include “The Masked Singer,” “Next Level Chef,” “Special Forces: The World’s Toughest Test,” “Crime Scene Kitchen,” “Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer,” “Name That Tune,” “Farmer Wants A Wife” and “Stars on Mars.” She’s also been involved with Gordon Ramsay’s “MasterChef,” “MasterChef Jr.” and “24 Hours To Hell and Back.” Prior to Fox, Rawji was a senior producer on “Dancing with the Stars” and “America’s Got Talent.”

“It’s never easy to step away from a job you truly love, especially when the team is as fun, talented and dynamic as Fox,” Rawji said in a statement. “Working with Rob Wade and Michael Thorn has been a real privilege, and I’ve been lucky to collaborate with such a smart, creative team. And while choosing to step away is bittersweet, I’m excited to carry everything I’ve done here into what comes next.”