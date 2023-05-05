Fox Corporation has issued a “cease and desist” letter over the “FOXLEAKS” videos of Tucker Carlson that show the former Fox anchor engaging in offensive banter and “creepy comments” caught between tapings.

On Friday, Fox News shared the letter with TheWrap, which calls for the progressive media watchdog organization to stop distribution of the damning material.

“That unaired footage is Fox’s confidential intellectual property; Fox did not consent to is distribution or publication; and Fox does not consent to its further distribution or publication. This proprietary material was given to you without Fox’s authorization. Fox demands that Media Matters cease and desist from distribution, publication, and misuse of Fox’s misappropriated proprietary footage, which you are now on notice was unnlawully obtained.”

Media Matters President and CEO Angelo Carusone shared his response, which he called “an attempt to silence free speech,” on Twitter. “Reporting on newsworthy leaked material is a cornerstone of journalism. For Fox to argue otherwise is absurd and further dispels any pretense that they’re a news organization.”

He also referenced GOP’s obsession with Joe Biden’s son, Hunter: “Perhaps if I tell them that the footage came from a combination of WikiLeaks and Hunter Biden’s laptop, it will alleviate their concerns,” he said.



A statement from @GoAngelo on Fox's attempt to silence free speech: pic.twitter.com/ky6bcvynNu — Media Matters (@mmfa) May 5, 2023

Along with the “FOXLEAKS” videos, Carlson’s eyebrow-raising “that’s not how white man fight” text about his having mixed feelings about GOP supporters beat an “Antifa kid,” was shared by the New York Times earlier this week.

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly said on her Sirius XM show that she believes Fox public relations Senior Executive Vice Irena Briganti is behind the “mysterious out-takes,” calling it “an orchestrated hit-job. And not a subtle one … I know it’s Irena Briganti … she hates [Tucker Carlson’s] guts.”