Lawrence O’Donnell thinks the reason behind the decision by Fox News to fire Tucker Carlson has not been fully exposed, but what is public shows that the right-wing personality has a “deeply sick mind.”

“I think there is more, much more that we don’t know about what was revealed in the discovery process of the Dominion [Voting Systems] case that forced Rupert Murdoch to decide to fire the biggest star on his network, who he was paying to publicly be a racist,” O’Donnell said at the start of a lengthy segment Wednesday night.

The host of MSNBC’s “The Last Word” was referring to reports that suggested that Murdoch, executive chairman of Fox Corp., along with other members of the company’s board, drew the line on Carlson over a text message that surfaced during the Dominion case, in which Carlson described watching a group of Trump supporters attack a young man he described as an “Antifa kid.”

“It was three against one, at least,” said the now-notorious text, sent the day after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. “Jumping a guy like that is dishonorable obviously. It’s not how white men fight. Yet suddenly I found myself rooting for the mob against the man, hoping they’d hit him harder, kill him. I really wanted them to hurt the kid. I could taste it.”

“Taste it? What does that taste like?” O’Donnell fumed. “Tucker Carlson’s perversion is so deep that he believes among other things, that we all know what it’s like to taste a desire to watch someone be beaten to death. What did Tucker Carlson taste when he was watching the video of George Floyd being killed, if he ever watched it? It’s not how white men fight. He believes that deeply.”

“Tucker Carlson’s perversion runs deep,” O’Donnell continued. “Racism is a perversion that eats away at the brain and makes it smaller, as it has done with what’s left of Tucker Carlson’s brain.”

O’Donnell noted that the texts were obtained as the Dominion lawsuit was moving forward, “which Tucker Carlson was too stupid to know was going to obtain all of his emails and text messages.”

He mocked a leaked recording from Carlson’s deposition in the case that showed the host was rattled by the questioning from Dominion’s lawyer. “Tucker Carlson was outraged that he was asked under oath, where do you live? That’s the first question in every under oath deposition, and this buffoon, this coddled, privileged buffoon, did not know that. Tucker Carlson lost the only fight he was in this year to the Dominion lawyer who triggered him.”

Fox dramatically settled the defamation case brought by Dominion for an eye-popping $787.5 million, moments before the trial was set to begin.

O’Donnell also teased that more about Carlson’s axing might be revealed, if efforts by various press outlets succeed in getting additional trial material public.

“Tucker Carlson did not get fired because the Fox Board discovered that he said, ‘It’s not how white men fight.’ Tucker Carlson said many things as racist as that on television,” O’Donnell said.

“That video was the first time Tucker Carlson saw white men doing something he thought they didn’t do. And his first impulse was about how great it was. What a deeply sick mind.”

Watch the full “The Last Word” segment in the video above.