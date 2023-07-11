Fox Nation Scores Exclusive Interview With Alex Murdaugh’s Only Living Son for New Docuseries

Fox Nation has scored an exclusive interview with Alex Murdaugh’s only living son, Buster Murdaugh, for the streaming platform’s upcoming docuseries, “The Fall of the House of Murdaugh.”

Fox News anchor and executive editor of “The Story” Martha MacCallum will sit down with Buster for his first television interview since his father, disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh, was convicted murdering his wife, Margaret, and his son, Paul, at their estate in Islandton, South Carolina.

The interview will be featured in a three-part limited series premiering Sept. 12, which also features exclusive access to individuals involved in Alex Murdaugh’s legal case, including defense team members Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, lead prosecutor Creighton Waters, Attorney General Alan Wilson, as well as other individuals acquainted with Murdaugh.

The docuseries will also hear from court clerk Rebecca Hill, local attorney Joe McCulloch, dog kennel manager Roger Dale Davis Jr., Walterboro Mayor William T. Young Jr. and the prosecution’s forensic expert Dr. Kenneth Kinsey, among others.

As the docuseries dives into Murdaugh’s legal case, “The Fall of the House of Murdaugh” will also unravel the complex web of scandals, crimes, deaths and mysteries plaguing the family through never-before-seen home movies and revelations from Alex while in prison.

“’The Fall of the House of Murdaugh’ features a comprehensive look inside the case that many have tried to tackle since the day the difficult story unfolded,” Fox Nation President Jason Klarman said in a statement announcing the series. “Through a firsthand account from Buster Murdaugh and access to key players, including friends and family, this series puts forward several missing elements that have not been brought to light.”

Hailing from Texas Crew Productions, “The Fall of the House of Murdaugh” is executive produced by David Karabinas, Jamie Lustberg and Brad Bernstein.

“The Fall of the House of Murdaugh” premieres Tuesday, Sept. 12 on Fox Nation.