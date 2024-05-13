Over two years after Benjamin Hall was severely injured while covering the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Fox News correspondent was honored with a standing ovation at Fox’s Monday Upfront presentation.

Appearing on the New York City stage, Hall, who was caught in a catastrophic attack alongside the late photojournalist Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynov, received a round of applause from advertisers before he thanked the Fox News for standing with him alongside his recovery.

“The truth is I’m here because of the community,” Hall told advertisers. “I’m here because of everyone at Fox. I’m here because of the amazing people who come together.”

Hall went on to stress the important on journalism in war zones, pointing to Fox News foreign correspondent Trey Yingst, who has reported on the ground from Israel since the Hamas-led Oct. 7 attack.

“My story is just one of many that’s coming from the frontlines of war that makes the mission and the need to report on these events even more pressing,” Hall said. “From Ukraine to the Middle East, and here at home, the dedicated journalists of Fox News are trying to inform America … that’s because these stories — they need eyes on the ground, they need a human perspective, they need us to bear witness.”

Hall passed over the virtual mic to Yingst live from Israel, who noted audiences could “hear the buzz of an Israeli drone as … the Israelis are striking the northern part of the Gaza strip.”

“I speak on behalf of everyone when I say that hearing your story is so incredibly inspiring. We’re proud to call you both a colleague and a friend right now in the Middle East,” Yingst said to Hall. “We are witnessing firsthand how these historic events are changing not just the region but the entire world. At Fox News we are committed to bringing you these stories and we thank you for letting us do this very important work.”

On March 14, 2022, Hall, Zakrzewski and Kuvshinova were struck by incoming fire to their vehicle just outside of Kyiv on March 14. After narrowly suriviving, Hall was evacuated out of Kyiv and transferred to a hospital where he recovered from multiple surgeries.

As Hall was praised in the room, the divisive reputation of Fox News’ journalism cast a shadow over the event. Ahead of the event a small protest carried out outside of the Hammerstein ballroom in the Manhattan Center, with protestors encouraging advertisers not to advertise with Fox.