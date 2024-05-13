Tubi announced during its upfronts conference with advertisers Monday a number of new originals, including influencer/TikTok star Noah Beck’s film debut “The QB Bad Boy & Me,” as well as the previously announced Lauren Graham-led series “The Z-Suite.”

“The QB Bad Boy & Me” is based on a breakout Wattpad novel by Tay Marley. The young adult film stars Beck in his feature debut as secretly grieving football star Drayton, with Siena Agudong as the headstrong dancer Dallas, who has aspirations of getting into the best dance school in the country. The official logline asks, “Will the two of them be able to grow into their dreams together or will their dreams be sidelined?”

The film will premiere within the next year.

The previously announced comedy “The Z-Suite” officially drops in 2025 with star Graham. Its official logline reads:

“‘The Z-Suite’ is a workplace comedy set at a boutique New York ad agency where generational divides see the established C-Suite and rising Gen Z employees collide. After a company decision spirals out of control, the agency’s reigning executives are pushed out and the Z-Suite employees are suddenly put in charge, ultimately testing both generations’ skills and patience.”

“When I first read the script for ‘The Z-Suite’ I responded to Katie O’Brien’s fresh and funny take on the workplace,” Lauren Graham said. “The character of Monica is smart, strong, and appealingly a bit unhinged. I’m excited to work with the team at Tubi as they ramp up their Originals slate and continue their ascent in the streaming space.”

The streamer also announced coverage plans for next year’s Fox-led Super Bowl. “Tubi’s Purple Carpet” will roll out for pregame coverage and be hosted by model and actress Olivia Culpo. Culpo’s coverage will celebrate the event “by blending the excitement of the Super Bowl with the allure of fashion and celebrity.”

“Tubi is committed to culturally relevant storytelling that speaks to the cordless generation,” said Adam Lewinson, Tubi’s chief content officer. “From culture-driven pregame coverage for the Big Game, to a fan favorite movie based on a breakout YA novel, to the amazing Lauren Graham headlining a workplace comedy steeped in generational conflict, Tubi’s ’24-’25 slate is as compelling for our audience as it is desirable for advertisers.”