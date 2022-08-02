Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade called Beyoncé “more vile than ever” as a result of the “X-rated lyrics” on her newest album, “Renaissance,” which dropped last week.

“Now, she comes back more vile than ever putting out X-rated lyrics,” Kilmeade said about the acclaimed singer’s reentry into the public sphere.

Both Kilmeade and Fox contributor Raymond Arroyo found Beyoncé’s song “Heated,” offensive, including the lyrics, “Dimples on my hip, stretch marks on my tits.”

“What about the dimpled-ass community?” Kilmeade mocks, “Are they insulted by being used in her songs? Have you thought about that?”

Arroyo responds, “Or those with stretch mark breasts, apparently,” declining to repeat the word she uses. Despite noting that what he calls the “delightful” lyric was written by Drake, he goes on to condemn Beyoncé for using the phrase in her song.

“Why you would sing them as a renowned women who young people look to, I don’t quite get,” the 51-year-old Fox contributor said.

When discussing her reentry into the music world, Kilmeade noted Beyoncé had been relatively quiet until the album’s drop on Friday.

“You know when you get a little older, sometimes you mellow,” Kilmeade said. “I mean, she’s a parent… We haven’t really seen her in a while barely dressed, dancing around, and now, she comes back.”

Thankfully, despite complaints from Fox News, Beyoncé has not “mellowed” out. Instead, she has used her latest album to combine “Black dance music history, feminism and queer thought into an ecstatic masterpiece that defies marginalisation,” according to The Guardian.

The same song came under controversy when the use of the word “spazz,” was criticized this week for being offensive to those who suffer involuntary muscle spasms. Beyoncé’s team announced that they would change the lyric amid the perceived ableist undertones.