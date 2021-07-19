Fox News’ Steve Doocy Tells Unvaccinated Viewers to ‘Get the Shot’ (Video)

Fox News host Steve Doocy urged “Fox & Friends” viewers to get the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday’s morning show.

While discussing the spread of the more transmissible Delta variant, Doocy said, “If you have the chance, get the shot. It will save your life.”

Co-host Brian Kilmeade wasn’t sold: “You make your own decision. It’s available to everyone. We’re not doctors. You can say, ‘We got it,’ but I’m not gonna go there and give you other medical advice.”

At a different point in the three-hour program, Doocy and Kilmeade again disagreed on vaccine messaging. Doocy expressed alarm over unvaccinated people contracting the virus and dying, to which Kilmeade replied, “That’s their choice!”

“They don’t want to die,” Doocy shot back.

Over on CNN’s direct “Fox & Friends” competitor, “New Day,” an emergency room doctor urged viewers to “turn off Fox,” disregard the doubt sown by some of its hosts and get the vaccine.

Watch the “Fox & Friends” clip above, via Fox News.