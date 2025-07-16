Fox News’ Jessica Tarlov ‘Gave Up Hope’ That Trump Base Could Be Punctured — but She’s ‘Excited’ by Epstein Files Fallout | Video

Jessica Tarlov was convinced Trump’s MAGA base could not be punctured until the Epstein files fallout began.

While on Wednesday’s episode of “The Prof G Podcast,” the Fox News host explained to Scott Galloway how the schism in Trump’s powerful base had her “excited” and hopeful for a further decline in the president’s support.

“We are conditioned to think nothing matters because nothing has mattered up until this point,” Tarlov said. “You think ‘oh, this is going to be a news story for a couple days’ and you worry if you’re recording something, that it’s going to be old by the next day. But this one had legs. A lot of that is because you have the luminaries – and I’m being generous with that term – the faces of the party upset, and the rank-and-file upset. Usually those things don’t coincide.”

She continued: “I’m kind of in two minds about it. The one mind is that I’m excited. It also shows that for some in this movement there is a bridge too far or a line that you can’t cross. There are a lot of people, especially the rank-and-file, who are upset because this guy was running a pedophile ring and there were kids that were being abused who deserved justice. And the other side of that is that it exposes Trump – who has managed, miraculously – to market himself as someone isn’t just in it for himself and isn’t part of the swamp. He’s exposed now as your run of the mill sharkey salesman.”

Watch the full Prof G Pod episode below:

Tarlov said she “kind of just gave up hope that people would see that aspect of his character” but with the upheaval surrounding the lack of transparency about the Epstein files both Trump and his supporters are lashing out at each other. On Wednesday, the president posted a long, rageful message on Truth Social condemning his “stupid” supporters for thinking he was hiding information on Epstein.

“[The Democrats’] new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this ‘bullshit,’ hook, line and sinker,” Trump posted. “They haven’t learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for eight long years.”

He added that when it comes to those who were once on Team MAGA but have questioned his approach to Epstein, he does not “want their support anymore!”

