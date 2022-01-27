Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade said Thursday on “Fox & Friends” that resettled migrants are “poisoning” American cities.

After urging viewers of the highly rated morning show to approach suspected immigrants in airports, “break out [their] iPhone, talk to these people, show the video,” he said any companies helping in resettlement efforts should feel bad.

“What you’re doing is you’re poisoning these cities and these towns and these schools with people that don’t belong there, that are circumventing the immigration process, that don’t speak English,” Kilmeade railed in a segment first flagged by Media Matters for America. “You’re hurting the families in that community. You’re destroying the teachers who don’t — a lot of them don’t speak Spanish. Now they have to know Portuguese or Chinese or who-knows-where they’re coming from, and then all of a sudden your tax dollars and your kids are going to school, instead of a 15-person class, there’s 36 in that class, 15 of which will need all of the teacher’s attention.”

He added that if teachers in this hypothetical situation were to complain, he was sure they’d be “fired.”

The segment came amid discussions of President Joe Biden’s efforts to expedite the resettlement of Afghan refugees in America following the removal of Western troops from the country.

In a recent episode of his Fox Nation streaming show, “What Made America Great,” Kilmeade extolled the journey of past generations of immigrants as he toured Ellis Island in New York.