Fox News Scored More Live Primetime Viewers Than Any Cable or Broadcast Network Last Week

Last week, Fox News pulled off something it hasn’t achieved since last September: A total live-viewership primetime win that beat the other cable news networks and broadcast.

In the hours of 8 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET from Monday to Friday last week, the network brought in an average of 2.98 million total viewers. MSNBC was in seventh place in all of television, bringing in 1.236 million primetime viewers, on average, while CNN was in 11th place with 960,000 average total primetime viewers for the week.

Here’s how the rest of the numbers broke down: In second place, NBC nabbed an average of 2.684 million total viewers for the week. CBS came next with an average of 2.491 million and was followed by ABC with 2.372 million, on average. Fox’s broadcast network took fifth place with an average of 1.526 million and Univision was next with 1.299 million, on average.

Between MSNBC and CNN, there were three networks: HGTV averaged 1.111 million primetime viewers last week, while TLC took in an average of 1.047 million and Telemundo nabbed an average of 1.036 million.