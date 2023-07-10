Fox News kicked off a marketing campaign for its new primetime lineup, touting the four conservative hosts helming the weekday evenings as “the right voices at the right time.”

The promo, released Monday by cable news network, introduces Laura Ingraham as the “No. 1 female host on cable news.” Moving from her 10 p.m. timeslot to kick off the evening at 7 p.m., Ingraham cements her place in the pack by saying “real Americans need to be heard.” Next up is Jesse Watters at 8 p.m., who declares that “we cover the stories nobody else will.”

Sean Hannity, who remains in the 9 p.m. hour holds down the appeal of tradition to viewers as he states “I believe in faith, family, and the USA,” while Greg Gutfeld, who closes out the night at 10 p.m., joked that his show is “this close to actual entertainment.” The network applauded Hannity as the “longest-running primetime cable news host in TV history” while continuing to tout Gutfeld as the “King of Late Night” despite moving into primetime from his previous 11 p.m. timeslot.

The primetime lineup will bring familiar faces into the primetime spotlight months after Tucker Carlson’s abrupt departure. The shift is bound to bring in some ratings success for the network after ratings cut in half during Carlson’s former 8 p.m. timeslot, dropping from an average viewership of 3.02 million during the controversial anchor’s last week on air to an average of 1.53 million total viewers as a slew of anchors took his place to host “Fox News Tonight.”

The network opted to give the 8 p.m. hour to Watters rather than give the slot to one of the rotating “Fox News Tonight” hosts, which included Brian Kilmeade, Lawrence Jones, Kayleigh McEnany and Will Cain, among others.

The new lineup will begin July 17.

“You’re welcome, America,” Gutfeld says before the promo ends.

You can watch the full video above. The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.