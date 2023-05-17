Brian-Kilmeade-Kayleigh-McEnany-Lawrence-Jones

Brian Kilmeade, Kayleigh-McEnany and Lawrence Jones stepped in to host "Fox News Tonight" (Courtesy of Fox News)

Tucker Carlson’s Former Fox News Time Slot Ratings Drop 50% Under Replacement Hosts

by | May 17, 2023 @ 10:58 AM

Brian Kilmeade brought in the largest total viewers among rotating ”Fox News Tonight“ hosts Lawrence Jones and Kayleigh McEnany

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Subscribe to WrapPRO now.

Since Tucker Carlson’s surprise ouster from Fox News just over three weeks ago, viewership on the cable news channel has cut in half during its 8 p.m. hour, which has been replaced with “Fox News Tonight,” which will rotate though network contributors until naming a final successor.

Become a member to read more.

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
Bob Iger in front of a Disney+ logo

Why Disney CEO Bob Iger Has Done a 180 on Buying Hulu | Analysis
Corey Mylchreest and India Amarteifio in "Queen Charlotte"

‘Queen Charlotte’ Reigns Atop the List of Breakout New Shows | Chart
Fast X

‘Fast X’ – the Most Expensive Film in the Franchise – Needs to Conquer the World to Make a Profit
Sean Hannity on 'Hannity' (FOX)

Sean Hannity Mum on Report of Imminent Move to Tucker Carlson’s 8 P.M. Slot, Fox News Denies Shakeup Decision
lachlan-murdoch-tucker-carlson

Lachlan Murdoch Predicts Growth Post-Tucker Carlson, Cites Rebounds From Bill O’Reilly, Megyn Kelly Exits
Media moguls made millions as shareholders lost billions in 2022.

What Every Major Hollywood Chief Executive Got Paid in 2022
wga-strike-ai-sign

Viewers Are Wary of Studios’ Use of AI in Film and TV Scripts, Too, Survey Finds | Exclusive

Demand for a Combined Disney+ and Hulu Offering Would Easily Top Netflix | Charts