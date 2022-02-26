Fox News foreign correspondent Trey Yingst was on the streets of Ukraine, documenting and sharing the graphic images on social media the morning after Russia’s insurgence into Kyiv.

As air raid sirens sounded in Ukraine’s capital late Friday night, Yingst panned his camera from safe inside his room to show no signs of life wandering the usually busy city below. When morning came, he took to the abandoned streets, showing the aftermath of the battle.

“Fierce fighting erupted between the Ukrainian army and Russian forces in the streets of Kyiv. This truck is riddled with bullet holes, and there’s blood on the sidewalk,” he said at the scene. “This morning, a Russian missile slammed into this building in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. This gives you a sense of the destruction that these weapons can cause. Right now Ukraine is appealing to the international community to send air defense systems, as their country is under attack.”

The horrific footage – which he warned social media users was graphic – showed a bullet-ridden truck and blood on the brick street in several places surrounding it. Although no victims of the shooting are shown, the image nonetheless conveys the peril of the vehicle’s occupants.

As he wandered the “mostly empty” streets, Yingst noted the “long lines of civilians in Kyiv today waiting to pick up weapons” and that the few open grocery stores were “packed with people.”

Shortly thereafter, Yingst shared footage of the destruction, including a look at a residential building that was hit with a Russian missile that morning.

Reporting on Fox News, Yingst said, “When we were at the site where that missile hit earlier today, as we walked through the debris, you could see photos of a family who lives in that apartment complex – their home completely destroyed. Another example of the most vulnerable population so often caught amid the crossfire, as is the case here in Ukraine.”

Ukrainian defense forces and civilian volunteers were able to slow the advance of more than 150,000 Russian troops invading the country. Russian troops have killed at least 198 people and wounded at least 1,115, according to the Ukrainian National Guard.