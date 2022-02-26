CBS foreign correspondent Charlie D’Agata is receiving blowback for describing Ukraine as “relatively civilized, relatively European” in comparison to countries like Iraq and Afghanistan on a Friday broadcast.

Reporting from Kyiv, which is currently under siege by the Russian army, D’Agata described what he was witnessing. “Tens of thousands of people have tried to flee the city, there will be many more. People are hiding out in bomb shelters,” he said.

“But this isn’t a place, with all due respect, like Iraq or Afghanistan, that has seen conflict raging for decades,” he commented. “You know, this is a relatively civilized, relatively European – I have to chose those words carefully, too – city where you wouldn’t expect that or hope that it’s going to happen.”

Clearly, D’Agata did not choose his words carefully enough. His labeling of the warfare in Ukraine as something you “wouldn’t expect” from a “civilized” country like Ukraine prompted swift backlash online.

Imraan Siddiqi, the executive director of Muslim grassroots advocacy and civil rights organization CAIR Washington, expressed his criticism by simply tweeting the clip with the caption “Civilized”.

“Matter of Fact” host and “Real Sports with Brian Gumbel” correspondent Soledad O’Brien also reacted on Twitter.

“‘Relatively civilized, relatively European': when the white dude reporter knows he’s being kinda racist but carries on anyway. Whew,” she wrote. “Can we please diversify news coverage and get rid of this crap. Please.”

“Relatively civilized, relatively European”: when the white dude reporter knows he’s being kinda racist but carries on anyway. Whew. Can we please diversify news coverage and get rid of this crap. Please. https://t.co/bFcrzm4dCZ — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) February 26, 2022

“This isn’t even OANN or Fox,” said Qasim Rashid, human rights lawyer and host of “The Qasim Rashid Show.” “This overt white supremacy is on CBS. Absolutely disgusting dehumanization of people of color.”

“This isn’t Iraq or Afghanistan. [Kyiv] is a relatively civilized city where you wouldn’t expect this to happen.”



This isn’t even OANN or Fox. This overt white supremacy is on CBS. Absolutely disgusting dehumanization of people of color.

pic.twitter.com/zV8vWCVF5h — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) February 26, 2022

Journalist Negar Mortazavi pointed out that D’Agatas words were “simultaneously insulting” on multiple fronts: “Simultaneously insulting Ukrainians by calling them “relatively civilized” and insulting Iraqis & Syrians & Afghans by suggesting they are “uncivilized”. @CBSNews”

Simultaneously insulting Ukrainians by calling them “relatively civilized” and insulting Iraqis & Syrians & Afghans by suggesting they are “uncivilized”.@CBSNews https://t.co/6aAtnSUCSa — Negar Mortazavi نگار مرتضوی (@NegarMortazavi) February 26, 2022

Many commented on the irony of D’Agata using the phrases “with all due respect” and “I have to choose my words carefully.” As Smithsonian Magazine editor Ted Scheinman put it, “Now I’m wondering what words he actually restrained himself from saying.”

At present, neither CBS nor D’Agata have issued an apology.

Read more of the reactions below:

Nice clip of @charliecbs saying that Ukraine war is particularly bad because unlike Iraq or Syria it’s a “relatively civilized country.” Imagine the kind of harm these people have been doing over the years, they should not be allowed to report on the Middle East. https://t.co/ZFTFUcVBLK — Murtaza Hussain (@MazMHussain) February 26, 2022

CBS News dropped the dog whistle for straight racism today



"This isn't a place, with all due respect, like Iraq or Afghanistan, that has seen conflict raging for decades. This is a relatively civilized, relatively European, I have to choose those words carefully too, city." https://t.co/tfs56L3o2P — Nader Issa (@NaderDIssa) February 26, 2022

"This is a relatively civilized, relatively European…I have to choose those words carefully too…"



Just say white! https://t.co/Uxv6BLfA9p — Heidi N. Moore (@moorehn) February 26, 2022

A note to foreign, namely American, press: referring to other countries like this – “relatively civilized, relatively European” – is only going to make you sound like a bigot.



Can we stop speaking down to other countries/cultures, please? Yikes. 🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/Q8pUBgneZ0 — Megan Janetsky (@meganjanetsky) February 26, 2022