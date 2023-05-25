Fox News has lined up a town hall with former President Donald Trump moderated by show host Sean Hannity, the network said Thursday.

The town hall, which will air on Fox News on Thursday, June 1 from 9:00 to 10:00 p.m. ET, will be pre-taped from a recording earlier in the day from Clive, Iowa, distinguishing itself from CNN’s controversial live Trump town hall moderated by Kaitlan Collins earlier this month.

During the town hall event, which will air during Hannity’s usual 9 p.m. slot, Hannity will take questions from the audience while discussing the 2024 presidential race and the overall state of the country with Trump.

The news comes after CNN’s expansion of their town halls with Republican nominee candidates, including South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, whose town hall will be moderated by Jake Tapper and will air June 4, at 8 p.m. ET, and former Vice President Mike Pence, whose Dana Bash-moderated event will debut on the network on Wednesday, June 7, at 9 p.m. ET.

Hannity is no stranger to hosting town halls with the former president as the “Hannity” host previously moderated Trump town halls on in June 2021, June 2020 and September 2016.

Just as CNN’s buzzy town hall with Trump received a standout 3.3 million total viewers per live-plus-same-day Nielsen figures, the Fox News event is bound to boost ratings for the cable news network, as the network’s most recent town hall with Trump on June 25, 2021, drew 5.1 million viewers.

Kicking off the race to the 2024 presidential election, Fox News will will be the first network to host a Republican presidential primary debate in August 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.