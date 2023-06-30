Fox News settled a pair of lawsuits from former Tucker Carlson producer Abby Grossberg Friday.

“While I stand by my publicly filed claims and allegations, in light of today’s settlement of $12 million, pursuant to which I have now withdrawn those claims, I am heartened that Fox News has taken me and my legal claims seriously,” Grossberg said in a statement released to the media. “I am hopeful, based on our discussions with Fox News today, that this resolution represents a positive step by the Network regarding its treatment of women and minorities in the workplace.”

Grossberg sued the network, its parent company, Carlson and some executives for harassment, retaliation and placing blame on her for the Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation suit against Fox News. She claimed her deposition testimony had been influenced by Fox News lawyers without proper collection in discovery.

“We are pleased that we have been able to resolve this matter without further litigation,” a Fox spokesperson told TheWrap.

According to Grossberg’s lawyer Parisis G. Filippatos, the settlement resolves all of the ex-producer’s claims against Fox and the people she named, including Carlson.

Fox settled the Dominion suit, which targeted some of Grossberg’s produced broadcast, for $787.5 million in April. The release of Grossberg’s taped interviews convinced a Delaware judge to sanction Fox News for withholding evidence.