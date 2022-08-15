Fox News host Steeve Doocy said Monday morning that former President Donald Trump should call “for an end to the violent rhetoric” against the FBI.

“With all of these threats going around, it would ultimately be great if the former president, who has always been a great supporter of law enforcement and who has posed with 1000 police departments coast to coast,” Doocy said on “Fox & Friends,” “it would be great if he called for an end to the violent rhetoric against federal law enforcement and, in particular, the FBI that was just doing their job.”

The plea comes just a day after Trump attacked the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago residence in a frenzy on Truth Social, a social media app backed by his media and technology company.

In the messages, the former president complained that “the whole World was watching as the FBI rummaged through the house, including the former First Lady’s closets (and clothing!), alone and unchecked,” and repeated the unsubstantiated claim that the FBI planted information.

In response, Doocy called for a de-escalation of the threats directed at federal law enforcement as a result of the discontent felt by many supporters of the former president.

“It would be great for everybody to tamp down the rhetoric against the FBI because the FBI was simply doing what the DOJ asked them to do,” Doocy said.

Following Doocy’s remarks, his fellow hosts noted that Democrats have shifted their views to protect law enforcement, and clarified that, regardless of party lines, “no one is for the violence of FBI agents or any of these individuals that are in law enforcement.”