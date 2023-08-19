President Joe Biden held a brief press conference at Camp David on Friday and drew criticism from Fox News’ Tammy Bruce, who described the commander-in-chief as “noticeably rattled.” Bruce aired footage that appeared to show Biden physically and verbally struggling to get through his remarks.

Biden has been in talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol as part of work on what’s being termed the Camp David Principles. The goal of the meeting: to affirm a commitment to stability in the Taiwan Strait, the physical barrier between Taiwan and mainland China.

However, Bruce seemed more concerned about Biden’s demeanor. The anchor, who was filling in for Sean Hannity, kicked off her program by stating, “We begin with more bad news for Joe Biden: the walls are actually closing in.”

Bruce’s comment is in reference to Kentucky Republican James Comer’s recent request to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) for files related to Biden’s son Hunter and Biden’s time as VP. Comer asked for “unredacted documents and communications” in which Biden “used a pseudonym; Hunter Biden, Eric Schwerin, or Devon Archer is copied; and all drafts of then-Vice President Biden’s speech delivered to the Ukrainian Rada in December 2015.”

In his request, Comer explained, “Joe Biden has stated there was ‘an absolute wall’ between his family’s foreign business schemes and his duties as Vice President, but evidence reveals that access was wide open for his family’s influence peddling. We already have evidence of then-Vice President Biden speaking, dining, and having coffee with his son’s foreign business associates.”

He continued, “We also know that Hunter Biden and his associates were informed of then-Vice President Biden’s official government duties in countries where they had a financial interest. The National Archives must provide these unredacted records to further our investigation into the Biden family’s corruption.”

Bruce followed up this commentary with clips from the press conference in which Biden appeared confused. She described the president as “nervous” and “rattled.” In the first clip, Biden refused to comment on “any investigations going on.”

In the second, Biden said, “Now I yield to… who am I yielding to?” before a voice announced, “Distinguished guest, the President of the Republic of Korea.” Biden then quipped, “We needed the voice of God to tell us that.”

