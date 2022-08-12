Fox News Airs Edited Photo of Trump Raid Judge Photoshopped Over Jeffrey Epstein (Video)

Fox News aired a photoshopped picture of the judge who approved the FBI raid of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property during Thursday’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” segment, which was guest hosted by Brian Kilmeade.

The image contains a superimposed head of Judge Bruce Reinhart attached to the body of Jeffrey Epstein, with Ghislaine Maxwell massaging Epstein’s feet.

“This is the judge in charge of the, of the, of the, um, as you know, of the warrant,” Kilmeade said, repeating “of the uh” four times before continuing to his next thought. “We’ll see if he’s going to release it next — he likes Oreos and whiskey.”

The bogus photo that Fox aired came from an image of Epstein getting a foot massage from Ghislaine Maxwell, where the altered pic of the judge was Photoshopped.



The actual photo was released publicly during Maxwell’s trial.



Note the evidence stamp https://t.co/sRIPlOBXFE pic.twitter.com/kqob0vEikf — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) August 12, 2022

The photo appeared at the end of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” and during the handover to Sean Hannity.

“I think that’s actually a picture of Jeffrey Epstein with somebody putting [Reinhart’s] head on there.” Hannity said. “I’m guessing, I don’t know.”

The edited photo linking the child sex traffikers to Judge Reinhart arrives as Reinhart has gone into hiding due to death threats and anti-Semitic attacks after his authorization of the FBI’s warrant to raid Trump’s Florida mansion.

Reinhart also worked as a prosecutor on the Epstein case as well as a defense attorney for Epstein’s employees, and many of the intimidations toward the judge stem from this connection.

According to The Times of Israel, the threats have “appeared on right-wing social media platforms and message boards, where users have published the judge’s name, address and personal information.”

According to the AP, the DOJ has been investigating classified records found at Mar-a-Lago by the National Archives and Records Administration, which referred the matter to the Justice Department upon the discovery. Removing classified documents is a felony – though Trump could argue that he had the authority to declassify the documents as president.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said he “personally” approved seeking a warrant for the FBI’s raid on Donald Trump’s resort home, but did not specify the reasons behind it, nor did he say Thursday what was taken during the unprecedented early-morning raid.