Fox Operations Head Michael Biard Departs to Become Nexstar President, COO

Nexstar Media Group on Tuesday named longtime Fox executive Michael Biard as president and chief operating officer.

Biard, who was with Fox for 23 years, most recently as president of operations and distribution, inked a deal that will keep him at the company, which operates 200 stations across the U.S., through 2027. He is assuming the role of Thomas Carter, who was named senior advisor for Nexstar.

“Michael is a talented, innovative, and deeply experienced media executive who will be a great leader for Nexstar and the senior management team as we chart the future of the Company,” said Nexstar CEO Perry Sook in a statement. He said Biard will play an important role in furthering the growth of the company’s national brands and audiences, targeting strategic M&A prospects and leading the deployment of advanced technology.

Carter, who served as COO since 2020, joined the company as finance chief in 2009 and played a major role in Nexstar’s expansion through acquisitions, including 2019’s $4.1 billion purchase of Tribune Media Company and its 2016 purchase of Media General for $4.6 billion.

The company also bought a 75% controlling stake in The CW Network last year.

At Fox, Biard will be replaced by David Espinosa, who was named Fox’s new president of distribution. Espinosa, who joined Fox in 2006 from a career in banking, was named to his prior role as executive vice president of distribution strategy and business affairs in 2018.

“Nexstar has built a true media powerhouse, with respected national brands like The CW Network, NewsNation, The Hill, and local television stations reaching 68% of the country with high-quality local news and programming,” Biard said. “Nexstar’s strategic approach and disciplined execution will enable further growth and expansion, and I am eager to help lead the way forward.”

He expressed gratitude to Fox, “especially [CEO] Lachlan Murdoch and [COO] John Nallen,” for allowing him to pursue the opportunity.

“We want to thank Mike for his meaningful contributions to Fox throughout his time with us and wish him continued success in his next chapter,” Nallen said in a statement.

In his new role overseeing the company’s multi-platform content distribution across Fox Entertainment, News, Sports and its streamer Tubi, and managing distribution with affiliated stations, Espinosa will now report to Nallen.

“David has been a valued member of the Fox team for 17 years, and we are confident that his leadership and strategic insight will provide a seamless transition for the distribution team and our partners,” Nallen said.