Fox Renews ‘9-1-1’ and ‘The Resident’

It took a little time, but Fox has finally closed the deals to renew “9-1-1” and “The Resident.”

Negotiations for the show had continued into Monday, when Fox presented at Upfronts, with the confirmation they’d been renewed in the afternoon as Fox was presenting.

“9-1-1,” is heading into its sixth season. It stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

“9-1-1” is from creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, who are also executive producers and writers. The show follows emergency responders who try to balance saving the most vulnerable and their own life problems.

“9-1-1” is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision.

“The Resident,” which follows the doctors and nurses at Chastain Memorial Hospital, is heading into its sixth season.

The show stars Matt Czuchry and Bruce Greenwood.

“The Resident” is produced by 20th Television. Amy Holden Jones, Peter Elkoff, Andrew Chapman, Rob Corn, Oly Obst and Antoine Fuqua are executive producers.

On Monday morning, it was announced that “9-1-1: Lonestar” had been renewed.