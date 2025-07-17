Fox Sports Inks ‘Wide-Ranging’ Deal With Barstool Sports and Dave Portnoy

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy is teaming up with Fox Sports in a “wide-ranging” deal.

Portnoy, who announced the news via an “emergency press conference” in a Thursday X post, wrote: “This is the 1st time in our illustrious and notorious history that we’ve got a TV partner we believe in and believes in us. I can’t wait to see what we create together.”

Per Fox Sports, the collaboration will bring together “the industry’s most prominent voices and high-profile influence” to bolster coverage around college football, college basketball and other FOX Sports properties, including creating unique content with a new daily studio show on FS1.

“We’re excited to welcome Dave Portnoy and Barstool Sports to the FOX Sports family,” Fox Sports CEO and executive producer Eric Shanks said in a statement. “Dave has built a one-of-a-kind brand that connects with a new generation of sports fans – authentic, bold, and original. Their unique voice and loyal fanbase makes them a natural fit for our evolving multiplatform content strategy.”

Under the terms of the partnership, Portnoy will become a regular contributor on “Big Noon Kickoff.” The show will also feature appearances from a variety of Barstool personalities – including Dan Katz, widely known as “Big Cat” – and the Barstool College Football Show will join on-location for select games throughout the college football season.

A new program “Barstool College Football Show” will air across Barstool-owned channels from 9 to 9:45 a.m. ET, as well as Fox platforms including Tubi, the Fox Sports App and Foxsports.com, and will feature appearances from Fox Sports BNK talent. The show will even join “Big Noon Kickoff” on-location for select games throughout the college football season.

An outspoken Michigan football fan and supporter of the Big 10, Portnoy shaded the Wolverines’ biggest rival Ohio State as well as Nick Saban and the University of Alabama. He said his presence on the Big Noon Kickoff desk will make sure the “kings of the conference” are defended.

“The days of kicking Michigan when we’re not around are over,” he said in a video posted to X. “I will be there so we beat on the field and we beat in the booth.”

The Barstool president also joked on his X account that he would get Fox Sports broadcaster John Fanta on his airways “by hook or by crook.”

Ahead of the 2025-26 football season, Barstool Sports will also contribute to FOX Sports’ college basketball coverage, including the network’s new postseason tournament College Basketball Crown launched last year.

Additionally, Barstool will produce and deliver a live two-hour program set to air Monday-Friday on FS1, which will feature popular Barstool personalities and Fox Sports talent guest appearances. Further details, including launch date and window, will be announced at a later date.

FOX Sports and Barstool will also co-produce digital-first content featuring talent from both companies. Details for that partnership are yet to be announced.