Fox News Blow-Up After Geraldo Rivera Confronts Hannity on Air About Trump’s Role in Capitol Riot

Fox News’ Dan Bongino and Geraldo Rivera got into it — again — Tuesday night. This time, Bongino accused his fellow “Hannity” guest of “backstabbing” former President Donald Trump by saying that Trump himself incited the deadly Capitol riot.

“The obvious difference between the riot that happened on January 6 and the 500-odd that you correctly cite as concerning and damaging to America — to our psyche, to our physical wellbeing — is that this was a riot that was unleashed, incited and inspired by the president of the United States.”

Host Sean Hannity interrupted, telling Rivera that was his “opinion” and that Trump only asked his followers to march “peacefully” to the Capitol after his speech that day. However, GOP Rep. Liz Cheney on Monday revealed during a House committee hearing that multiple Fox News hosts texted then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows during the riot, urging him to get Trump to intervene and stop the chaos. Rivera jumped on the opportunity to bring that up.

“I beg you, Sean, to remember the frame of mind you were in when you wrote that text on January 6 and when Laura [Ingraham] did and when Brian [Kilmeade] did and when [Donald Trump Jr.] did. Remember that concern you had. Remember the frustration you had at our beloved 45th president,” Rivera said.

When it was his turn to speak, Bongino told Rivera, “The backstabbing of the president you are engaging in is really disgusting and it’s really vile.”

Rivera said he resented that and had always supported Trump. Watch below, via Fox News.