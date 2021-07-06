Fox to Launch Its Own Weather Channel, Creating a Tsunami of Jokes

Rupert Murdoch is launching a new channel, officially bringing his empire into the weather world. Fox Weather will be a 24-hour streaming channel, updating forecasts literally by the minute — and the people of the internet are already mocking what those forecasts will be.
Unfortunately, no one seems to think any weather reports from Fox will be credible, or even objective. Many are joking the network will use the forecasts as a way to launch into other talking points, conspiracy theories, attacks on Democrats — or all three.
“Rupert Murdoch has announced he’s launching Fox Weather. Here’s a sneak peak at a sample forecast: ‘It’s going to be 75 and sunny every day, and if it rains, then it was Antifa,'” Rex Zane joked on Twitter.
Some people are simply worried about the quality of equipment that will be used, given Trump’s explanation of Hurricane Dorian at the White House in 2019, aided by a poster board.
Of course, given Trump’s experience with Hurricane Dorian, he’s also the frontrunner in people’s staffing guesses. Although, he does have some competition.
“Next up, on Fox Weather: why are hurricanes teaching kids about Critical Race Theory? Then: climate change is just another example of cancel culture gone woke! Finally, a new report: The Storm Is Coming. I’m Ben Carson with the Weather,” Chuck Wendig tweeted.
Meanwhile others are already thinking about the next channel that Fox will introduce, with guesses ranging from medical propaganda to simply just outright insulting people.
“By adding Fox Weather to his portfolio, Murdoch need only add Fox Make Rude Comments About The Waitress’s Tattoos While She’s Still Within Earshot and Fox Read Signs Aloud To Nobody In Particular to totally corner the insufferable old uncles with families that hate them market,” one user tweeted.
