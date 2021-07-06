Fox to Launch Its Own Weather Channel, Creating a Tsunami of Jokes

Rupert Murdoch is launching a new channel, officially bringing his empire into the weather world. Fox Weather will be a 24-hour streaming channel, updating forecasts literally by the minute — and the people of the internet are already mocking what those forecasts will be.

Unfortunately, no one seems to think any weather reports from Fox will be credible, or even objective. Many are joking the network will use the forecasts as a way to launch into other talking points, conspiracy theories, attacks on Democrats — or all three.

“Rupert Murdoch has announced he’s launching Fox Weather. Here’s a sneak peak at a sample forecast: ‘It’s going to be 75 and sunny every day, and if it rains, then it was Antifa,'” Rex Zane joked on Twitter.

Looking forward to Fox Weather spreading conspiracy theories about the government controlling storms. https://t.co/I2HhcUc5dS — Scott Faldon (@ScottFaldon) July 6, 2021

WEATHER CHANNEL: it’s cloudy



FOX WEATHER: why is AOC hiding the sun from white people? https://t.co/u2GDv8I7M5 — Ben Rosen (@ben_rosen) July 6, 2021

Some people are simply worried about the quality of equipment that will be used, given Trump’s explanation of Hurricane Dorian at the White House in 2019, aided by a poster board.

Rupert Murdoch is going to launch Fox Weather. Instead of a green screen with digital graphics, they'll be using poster boards and sharpies. — Amy Lynn🧦 (@AmyAThatcher) July 6, 2021

What I would expect to see in hurricane coverage from Fox Weather pic.twitter.com/MetiEUm9Kj — JSWilliams1962 (@jswtreeman) July 6, 2021

Of course, given Trump’s experience with Hurricane Dorian, he’s also the frontrunner in people’s staffing guesses. Although, he does have some competition.

“Next up, on Fox Weather: why are hurricanes teaching kids about Critical Race Theory? Then: climate change is just another example of cancel culture gone woke! Finally, a new report: The Storm Is Coming. I’m Ben Carson with the Weather,” Chuck Wendig tweeted.

Fox Weather has its first confirmed meteorologist. pic.twitter.com/xb28ObFN3f — JRock (@zeroslack1) July 6, 2021

Meanwhile others are already thinking about the next channel that Fox will introduce, with guesses ranging from medical propaganda to simply just outright insulting people.

“By adding Fox Weather to his portfolio, Murdoch need only add Fox Make Rude Comments About The Waitress’s Tattoos While She’s Still Within Earshot and Fox Read Signs Aloud To Nobody In Particular to totally corner the insufferable old uncles with families that hate them market,” one user tweeted.

Along with Fox Weather, Murdoch is also considering Fox Medical, which will feature special reports like "Who Is Behind 'Medicine'? Is It All A Hoax?" and "Dying From So-Called 'Preventable Diseases': The Truest Form of Patriotism." — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) July 6, 2021

You can check out more jokes about Fox Weather below.

Can't wait for Fox Weather:



"We know it's -29 degrees out, but you don't need to wear a jacket. God will protect you!" — Brian O'Sullivan (@osullivanauthor) July 6, 2021

fox weather:



"I'm reporting live from a sunny beachfront, don't believe the left wing snowstorm media" https://t.co/0IkugW6RkR pic.twitter.com/QtldMadZHs — Oliver Willis (@owillis) July 6, 2021

Rupert Murdoch is preparing to launch a new TV channel called “Fox Weather” where the forecast will always be “Sunny and white today with a 100% chance of Jesus.” — Lee Mays (@OriginalLeeMays) July 6, 2021

FOX Weather – for fans of meteorology, AND rejecting science! — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) July 6, 2021

Next on Fox Weather: Why today is actually a beautiful day! https://t.co/s6LEOvvdB3 pic.twitter.com/DLcRsMLzrF — OG McDuck (@OG_McDuck) July 6, 2021

"Next on Fox Weather: Why can't hurricanes have 'American' names?" https://t.co/8CxlNCdQWD — Lance Gould (@lancegould) July 6, 2021