Guess which Dick Wolf series took the cake
Fox’s “Name That Tune” doesn’t appear to be winning with viewers this season.
The second season of the competition series debuted Wednesday night to ho-hum ratings, despite showing relatively strong numbers during its first season last year. The Season 2 premiere could only muster a 0.38 rating, as Fox placed third overall.
CBS once again outperformed all other networks with the Dick Wolf “FBI” franchise. “FBI,” “FBI: International,” and “FBI: Most Wanted” were the three most-watched shows on Wednesday. The original series took the crown with 7.6 million total viewers.
“This Is Us” was the highest-rated individual show during primetime, but NBC’s other offerings couldn’t hold onto high enough ratings for the network to secure the top-rated spot — which also went to CBS.
CBS was first in ratings with a 0.6 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 6.6 million, according to preliminary numbers.
“FBI” drew a 0.66 rating and 7.6 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “FBI: International” earned a 0.56 rating and 6.2 million total viewers. “FBI: Most Wanted” ended primetime with a 0.57 rating and 5.8 million total viewers at 10.
NBC was second in ratings with a 0.44 and in total viewers with 2.9 million. “Young Rock” had a 0.34 rating and 2.1 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 8:30, “Mr. Mayor” slipped to a 0.29 and 1.8 million total viewers. “This Is Us” raked in a 0.68 rating and 4.2 million total viewers at 9, while “Thing About Pam” received a 0.31 rating and 2.5 million total viewers at 10.
ABC and Fox tied for third in total viewers with 2.5 million each. Fox came in third in ratings with a 0.41, while ABC was fourth with a 0.38.
On Fox, “The Resident” drew a 0.44 rating and 3.1 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, the Season 2 premiere of “Name That Tune” secured a 0.38 rating and 1.8 million total viewers.
For ABC, “Judge Steve Harvey” had a 0.4 rating and 3.3 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Abbott Elementary” scored a 0.49 rating and 2.5 million total viewers. “Black-ish” got a 0.34 rating and 1.8 million total viewers at 9:30, while “To Tell the Truth” secured a 0.33 rating and 2.1 million total viewers at 10.
The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.08 and in total viewers with 573,000. “Superman & Lois” got a 0.11 rating and 681,000 total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Naomi” took home a 0.06 rating and 465,000 total viewers.
Katie Campione