Ratings: Fox’s ‘Name That Tune’ Hits Sour Note in Season 2 Debut

Guess which Dick Wolf series took the cake

Fox’s “Name That Tune” doesn’t appear to be winning with viewers this season.

The second season of the competition series debuted Wednesday night to ho-hum ratings, despite showing relatively strong numbers during its first season last year. The Season 2 premiere could only muster a 0.38 rating, as Fox placed third overall.

