Francis C. La Maina, Former COO of Dick Clark Productions, Dies at 82

Francis C. La Maina, the former COO of Dick Clark Productions who helped create Dick Clark Corporate Productions in 1991, has died at 82.

La Maina, who represented Clark for over 25 years as his business advisor and president and board member of Clark’s affiliated companies, died Friday in Burbank, California.

“We announce with great sadness that Francis C. La Maina, former president and chief operating officer of Dick Clark Productions, passed away,” his spokesperson Cheryl J. Kagan told TheWrap on Monday.

La Maina was surrounded by his partner of 10 years, Carla Patterson, and his five adult children at the time of his death.

“Fran was my soulmate. In our 10 years together, we enjoyed staying at home, just the two of us, as much as we loved traveling the world. Fran’s favorite thing was to do random acts of kindness. His humor and generosity brought a smile to everyone he met. Fran was larger than life and was loved by all,” Patterson said in a statement.

“Through our grief, we honor our beloved Dad, who impacted and inspired us all with his love, support, compassion and humor,” the La Maina siblings said in a joint statement. “You were our guiding light and we will carry on your legacy. You are always in our hearts,”

Kagan stated, “Fran’s greatest joys were spending time with his children and grandchildren and traveling the world with Carla. His kindness and generosity were extended to everyone he touched. He was a dear friend and true gentleman. We ask that the LaMaina family be given the opportunity at this time of loss to grieve privately.”

La Maina joined DCP in 1966 as the controller and head of the accounting department. In 1970, he was named secretary/treasurer of all subsidiary and affiliated corporations of DCPI, and in 1972, became a director of the company. By 1973, as vice president of business affairs, La Maina was responsible for all business matters associated with DCPI’s TV programming including: “American Bandstand,” the American Music Awards, the Golden Globe Awards, the Academy of Country Music Awards, “TV’s Bloopers & Practical Jokes,” and “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.”

He was appointed executive vice president in 1977, overseeing all areas of business and production, and president and Chief Operating Officer in 1986. He guided DCP’s emergence as a publicly traded offering in 1987 and 2002.

In 1991, he helped create Dick Clark Corporate Productions, which developed and executed non-traditional marketing communications programs, corporate events, and trade shows for clients including Apple, AT&T, Boeing, IBM, Intel, ITT Sheraton, Kodak, Lexus, Sony, Visa and Wendy’s.

La Maina also served on the board of directors of the Academy of Country Music.

Fran was a 1961 graduate of the Villanova School of Business in Villanova, Pennsylvania, with a degree in Economics and began his career as a CPA at Deloitte and Touche in New York and Goldenberg, Rosenthal & Co in Philadelphia.

La Maina is survived by his wife, oldest son Frank and daughter-in-law Christy LaMaina, daughter Terri LaMaina, daughter and son-in-law Diane and Tim Loewenstein, son Nick LaMaina and fiancee Kama Hagar, daughter and son-in-law Alicia LaMaina Przebieda and Jasson Przebieda, brother and sister-in law Larry and Barbara LaMaina, granddaughter Amanda Graham and granddaughter and grandson-in law Gianna LaMaina Hutton and Sam Hutton, granddaughter Nicole LaMaina and grandsons Luke and Jake Loewenstein, Michael Larson and wife Stephanie and Great grand-children Alice Graham and Arlie Larson and former wives Linda and Roxanne LaMaina.

A memorial for La Maina is being planned. Contributions in his name may be made to The Villanova Athletic Fund by contacting Whitey.Rigsby@villanova.edu.