Frank Ocean Pulls Out of Coachella Weekend 2 After Divisive Performance

Frank Ocean has pulled out of the second weekend of Coachella after his first weekend performance at the music festival left many fans upset.

“After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1, Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity,” a statement from Ocean’s team read. “On doctor’s advice, Frank is not able to perform weekend 2 due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg.”

Plans involving an ice rink and dozens of skaters for Ocean’s set Sunday, April 16 were scrapped hours before the performance began.

Blink-182 member Tom Delonge posted on Instagram that the band will fill the headliner slot on Sunday, April 23, but the post has been deleted. The rock band were surprise performers at the first festival weekend.

Attendees of Frank’s only set reported that he showed up an hour late, he couldn’t be seen by a lot of audience members and he didn’t perform some of his most popular songs.

“It was chaotic,” the “Ivy” singer told media. “There is some beauty in chaos. It isn’t what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon.”

Weekend 2 of the music festival marked the “Novocaine” singer’s first performance in six years — his last being in 2017 at FYF Festival. His last album, “Blonde” was released in 2016.

TMZ was the first to report Ocean’s exit from Weekend 2.