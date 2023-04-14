Week 1 of Coachella 2023 kicks off Friday, April 14 and if you didn’t get your ticket for the in-person music fest in Indio, California, you can still catch acts via the global livestream on YouTube, including headliners Bad Bunny, Blackpink and Frank Ocean. Weekend 2 runs from April 21-23.

Coachella’s YouTube channel launches at 4 p.m. PDT on Friday, which is where you can watch the livestream. Besides the live performances, it will showcase in between sets, behind-the-scenes moments, and on-the-ground coverage of the art, artists, creators and installations.

Watch the Coachella 2023 Livestream

When Does Coachella 2023 Take Place?

Week 1 runs from Friday, April 14 to Sunday, April 16.

Week 2 runs from Friday, April 21 to Sunday, April 23.

Who’s Playing Which Stage at Coachella 2023?

Coachella Stage‘s April 14 line-up includes Doechii, Pusha T, Becky G, Burna Boy, Gorillaz, ending with Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny.

Outdoor Theater, featuring Saba, Yungblud, SG Lewis, Kaytranada, & The Chemical Brothers

Sahara, featuring Malaa, Vintage Culture, “Surprise Artist,” Jamie Jones, Two Friends, & Metro Boomin

Mojave featuring Gabriels, Muna, Wet Leg, Blondie, Angèle, & FKJ

Gobi, with Overmono, Benee, Tobe Nwigwe, Yves Tumor, The Garden, Whyte Fang, & Ashnikko

Sonora, featuring Magdalena Bay, DannyLux, Lava La Rue, The Murder Capital, & Soul Glo

You can also tune in from your smartphone, computer or car or by using the YouTube Music app.

Exclusives for YouTube Premium Members

For both weekends, subscribers will have exclusive insider access to Premium pre-parties which lets viewers into pre-show preparations with Jackson Wang on Sunday, April 16; Eladio Carrión on Saturday, April 22; and Yaeji on Sunday, April 23.

Who Else Is Performing?

Other performers booked for the fest include Bjork, Charli XCX, Chromeo, Idris Elba, the Kid Laroi, Underworld. You can see the full lineup here.