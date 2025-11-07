‘Frankenstein’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix Film?

After months of waiting, director Guillermo del Toro’s “Frankenstein” has finally arrived. The Oscar winner’s first film since 2022’s “Pinocchio” hits Netflix this week, following several previous premieres at the Venice and Toronto International Film Festivals in August and September. The new film, an ambitious adaptation of author Mary Shelley’s influential 1818 novel of the same name, sees del Toro give his spin on a story that has not only been adapted many times already but which has not lost an ounce of its enduring relevance in the years since it was originally written.
Here is what you need to know about the stars of “Frankenstein,” including who they play in the film and what you may have seen them in before.
Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein
Oscar Isaac leads “Frankenstein” as its eponymous mad scientist, Victor Frankenstein. Isaac is best known for his performances as folk singer Llewyn Davis in 2013’s “Inside Llewyn Davis,” Nathan, another arrogant inventor, in writer-director Alex Garland’s “Ex Machina” and rebel pilot Poe Dameron in Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars” Sequel Trilogy.
He also played Marc Spector, a.k.a Moon Knight, in Marvel and Disney+’s “Moon Knight” limited series and Duke Leto Atreides, the father of Timothée Chalamet’s Paul, in director Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune: Part One.”
Jacob Elordi as The Creature
A bona fide rising star, Jacob Elordi gives a scene-stealing turn in “Frankenstein” as the creature created by Isaac’s Victor. TV viewers will remember Elordi best for his breakout, star-making performance as Nate Jacobs in HBO’s “Euphoria.” On the big screen, he has given memorable performances as Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola’s 2023 drama “Priscilla” and Felix Catton in Emerald Fennell’s “Saltburn.”
Mia Goth as Elizabeth Harlander
One of the more acclaimed Scream Queens of her generation, Mia Goth stars in “Frankenstein” as Elizabeth Harlander, the fiancée of Victor’s brother, William. Goth is best known for her dual performances as Maxine and Paarl in writer-director Ti West’s three interconnected horror films, “X,” “Pearl” and “MaXXXine.” She also played Sara in Luca Guadagnino’s 2018 remake of “Suspiria” and Gabi Bauer in 2023’s “Infinity Pool.”
Felix Kammerer as William Frankenstein
Felix Kammerer plays William, the brother of Isaac’s Victor, in “Frankenstein.” An up-and-coming star, Kammerer is best known for playing Paul Bäumer in “Conclave” director Edward Berger’s acclaimed 2022 war film “All Quiet on the Western Front.”
Christoph Waltz as Henrich Harlander
Christoph Waltz plays Henrich Harlander, a wealthy arms dealer who finances Victor’s experiments, in “Frankenstein.” One of the most recognizable actors of the past 20 years, Waltz is best known for his Oscar-winning performances as Dr. King Schultz and Col. Hans Landa in director Quentin Tarantino’s 2012 thriller “Django Unchained” and 2009 WWII epic “Inglourious Basterds.”
Lars Mikkelsen as Captain Anderson
Lars Mikkelsen appears in “Frankenstein” as Captain Anderson, the leader of a dangerous Arctic expedition, who crosses paths with Isaac’s Victor and Elordi’s Creature. TV viewers will likely remember Mikkelsen for his turn as the blue-skinned villain Grand Admiral Thrawn in the first season of Disney+ and Lucasfilm’s “Ahsoka.” He also voiced the character in the animated “Star Wars: Rebels” TV series.
David Bradley as the Blind Man
David Bradley stars in “Frankenstein” as an unnamed blind man who kindly takes in Elordi’s Creature during a key chapter of the film. Viewers will remember Bradley best for playing Argus Filch in the “Harry Potter” films and the villainous Walder Frey in HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” as well as “The Strain,” “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” and “Broadchurch.”
Charles Dance as Leopold Frankenstein
David Bradley is not the only “Game of Thrones” alum who stars in “Frankenstein.” Charles Dance also appears in the film as Leopold Frankenstein, the strict father of Isaac’s Victor. A legend of the stage and screen, Dance is best known for portraying the unscrupulous Tywin Lannister in “Game of Thrones” and Benedict in 1993’s “Last Action Hero.”