‘Frankenstein’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix Film?

After months of waiting, director Guillermo del Toro’s “Frankenstein” has finally arrived. The Oscar winner’s first film since 2022’s “Pinocchio” hits Netflix this week, following several previous premieres at the Venice and Toronto International Film Festivals in August and September. The new film, an ambitious adaptation of author Mary Shelley’s influential 1818 novel of the same name, sees del Toro give his spin on a story that has not only been adapted many times already but which has not lost an ounce of its enduring relevance in the years since it was originally written.

Here is what you need to know about the stars of “Frankenstein,” including who they play in the film and what you may have seen them in before.