Frankie Muniz Says He Walked Off ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ Set, Missed 2 Episodes Standing Up to ‘Controlling,’ ‘Rude’ People

Frankie Muniz detailed how he walked off the set of “Malcolm in the Middle” after he stood up to “rude” and “controlling” people, who he said were terrifying to cast and crew members. The incident ultimately led to him missing two episodes of the hit series.

“There were two episodes I’m not in. I walked off the set,” Muniz said on the latest episode of the Australian version of “I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!” He explained to his campmates that the show’s environment got hectic because “certain people” and their behavior started to frighten cast and crew members. He didn’t name who he was specifically referring to in the reality show footage.

“Everyone was so afraid to stand up when certain people were controlling or rude or disrespectful. Like they walked on pins and needles,” Muniz explained. “I was so mortified by seeing people afraid to stand up for themselves, I was like, ‘Say something.’”

He went on, saying he was satisfied with the possibility of being let go from the show as long as it meant he was able to speak his mind.

“I didn’t care if they told me I was never going back, because it was worth it to me,” Muniz said. “It helped that the show was based around me.”

“Malcolm in the Middle” had a seven-season run, making its premiere on Jan. 9, 2000 and ending on May 14, 2006. There were 151 episodes. Once the show was over, Muniz pivoted into pursuing his race-car driving aspirations full-time. He also mentioned in an interview with news.com.au that he felt he never “fit in” with Hollywood.

“I hated L.A., so I kind of stayed in my own little world, my own little bubble. And moving to Arizona, I did it on a whim, and I realized immediately that I started looking up,” Frankie Muniz said. “I started enjoying looking at trees and birds in the sky. Going to the grocery store was a fun thing. You don’t get that in L.A. It’s a miserable experience.”