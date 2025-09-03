‘Frankie Quiñones: Damn That’s Crazy’ Sets October Premiere at Hulu | Exclusive

Frankie Quiñones’ new stand-up special, “Damn That’s Crazy,” has set an October premiere date at Hulu, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

The hour-long special, which is directed by Emmy winner Ali Wong, will debut Oct. 10 on Hulu. The special will see Quiñones hit the stage to unpack love, addiction and the high-stakes politics of the family carne asada, per the official logline.

Beyond his stand-up comedy, Quiñones is best known for starring as Luis in Hulu series “This Fool” alongside Chris Estrada and Laura Patalano. Quiñones can also be seen “The Dress Up Gang,” “Mr. Mayor,” “The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live,” “What We Do in the Shadows,” “The Coyote” and “St. Denis Medical,” and has been featured in the voice cast of “Fired on Mars” and “Victor & Valentino.”

Over the course of his comedy career, Quiñones has crafted several viral characters, including Emo Primo and Creeper, a CholoFit instructor who has given workout sessions to Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias and George Lopez.

With the special, Quiñones joins the likes of comedians Jim Gaffigan, Atsuko Okatsuka, Bill Burr, Chris Distefano, Ilana Glazer, Roy Wood Jr., Matteo Lane, Ralph Barbosa and Zarna Garg, all of whom have released stand-up specials under Hulu’s Hularious stand-up comedy slate. The slate kicked off nearly a year ago in November with Gaffigan’s “The Skinny,” with the goal of releasing one new special per month.

See the first-look photos for the special below:

Frankie Quiñones in stand-up special “Damn That’s Crazy” (Disney/Amanda Lopez)