‘Franklin’ Episode Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

Michael Douglas brings Benjamin Franklin to life in Apple TV+’s new historical drama series, “Franklin,” based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book “A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France and the Birth of America.”

The series tells the story of one of Franklin’s biggest gambles of his career, a secret mission to France. Known already for his experiments with electricity, Franklin takes a risk as American independence hangs in the balance. Douglas stars and executive produces the show, with Noah Jupe (“Ford v Ferrari”) at his side as his son Temple Franklin.

Those wanting to learn more about Benjamin Franklin or anyone excited to see Michael Douglas’ latest work may be wondering when new episodes of “Franklin” come out. We have the details, below:

When does “Franklin” premiere?

The historical drama series debuts on Friday, April 12.

Where is “Franklin” streaming?

“Franklin” can be watched exclusively on Apple TV+.

What time are new episodes streaming on Apple TV+?

New episodes of the historical series will arrive at 9 p.m. PT on Thursday nights and 12 Midnight ET on Friday mornings.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

The first three episodes premiere all at once on April 12. Then, new episodes roll out weekly on Fridays. Here’s the full episode release schedule:

Episode 1: “Sauce for Prayers” – Friday, April 12

Episode 2: “Welcome Mischief”- Friday, April 12

Episode 3: “Pride and Gout” – Friday, April 12

Episode 4: Friday, April 19

Episode 5: Friday, April 26

Episode 6: Friday, May 3

Episode 7: Friday, May 10

Episode 8: Friday, May 17

Who is in the “Franklin” cast?

Michael Douglas is Benjamin Franklin and Noah Jupe plays his son, Temple Franklin. Ludivine Sagnier plays Madame Anne-Louise Brillon, Olivier Claverie plays Mr. Chaumont, Marc Duret plays Monsieur Brillon, Lily Dupont plays Cunegonde Brillon, Xavier Brossard portrays Gérard, Daniel Mays plays Edward Bancroft, Assaad Bouab portrays Beaumarchais and Théodore Pellerin portrays Marquis de Lafayette.

What is “Franklin” about?

The show zooms in on an important mission Benjamin Franklin made to France as ambassador to protect America’s freedom. It also sheds light on his other career achievements as well as his family life.

Is “Franklin” based on a book?

Yes. The show is adapted from “A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France and the Birth of America” by Stacy Schiff, which won a Pulitzer Prize.

Watch the trailer below: