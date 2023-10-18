You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Click here to subscribe.

Paramount+’s reboot of “Frasier” debuted to an average of 2.23 million viewers during the premiere of its first two episodes on CBS.

As viewers tuned in to watch Kelsey Grammer reprise his role from the original series as Frasier Crane, the premiere episode, which launched at 9:15 p.m. on CBS following the Tuesday airing of “Big Brother,” drew in 2.11 million total viewers and scored a 0.19 rating in the key 18-49 broadcast demo, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day figures. The second episode of the new series, which began at approximately 9:53 p.m., saw slightly higher numbers as it brought in 2.35 million viewers and a 0.21 rating.

While the “Frasier” reboot is a Paramount+ original, CBS aired a special broadcast of the first two episodes on Tuesday, Oct. 17. Subsequent episodes of the 10-episode season will stream exclusively on Paramount+, with new episodes dropping on Thursdays.

Since the show’s launch on Paramount+ on Thursday, “Frasier” ranked as the No. 1 original comedy premiere in terms of reach, according to the streamer, as well as the No.1 title in the U.S. and Paramount+’s international markets, when it comes to subscriber reach, since its debut.

Prior to the launch of “Frasier,” the new episode of “Big Brother” scored CBS’ highest viewership and rating of the night with 3.13 million viewers and a 0.48 rating. After the second episode of “Frasier” wrapped up, “FBI True” closed out the night at 10:28 p.m. with 1.41 million viewers and a 0.16 rating score. The network’s lineup averaged 2.46 million viewers and averaged a 0.31 rating — making it both the third most-watched and third highest-rated network of the night across the major broadcasters.

Elsewhere, ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” scored the highest rating of the night with a 0.58 score in the demo, while NBC’s “The Voice” locked down the highest viewership of the night with 5.91 million total viewers.